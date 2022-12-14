RPC (RES) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

RPC (RES) closed the most recent trading day at $8.50, moving -1.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas services company had lost 13.61% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RPC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, RPC is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 400%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $449.5 million, up 67.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2933.33% and +81.43%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RPC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.66% higher. RPC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, RPC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.89.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

