RPC (RES) Declares $0.04 Dividend

RPC said on October 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of November 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of November 10, 2023 will receive the payment on December 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.29%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 4.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.25 (n=81).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPC. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RES is 0.08%, a decrease of 13.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.52% to 100,747K shares. The put/call ratio of RES is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.00% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for RPC is 9.38. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.00% from its latest reported closing price of 8.16.

The projected annual revenue for RPC is 1,831MM, an increase of 7.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,819K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,052K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,250K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RES by 4.72% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 4,215K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,068K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RES by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,082K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,122K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 10.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,711K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RPC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets.

