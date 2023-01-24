Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in NVE Corp (NVEC)

Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 551,514 shares of NVE Corp (NVEC). This represents 11.42% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 8, 2022 they reported 492,628 shares and 10.19% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.95% and an increase in total ownership of 1.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVE Corp. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 32.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVE Corp is 0.1309%, an increase of 61.9823%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 3,675,536 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 586,913 shares representing 12.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 582,571 shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEC by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 143,300 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163,300 shares, representing a decrease of 13.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEC by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. holds 104,055 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 74,986 shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,317 shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVEC by 51.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 59,337 shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,933 shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEC by 6.16% over the last quarter.

NVE Declares $$1.00 Dividend

NVE said on October 19, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share. Shareholders of record as of October 28, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the most recent share price of $76.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.10, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.00%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

NVE Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

