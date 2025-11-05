Royalty Pharma Plc Bottom Line Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $288.22 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $543.99 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $609.29 million from $564.69 million last year.

Royalty Pharma plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $288.22 Mln. vs. $543.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $609.29 Mln vs. $564.69 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.