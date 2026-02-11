Royalty Pharma Plc Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $214 million. This compares with $208 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $622 million from $594 million last year.

Royalty Pharma plc earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: $214 Mln. vs. $208 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $622 Mln vs. $594 Mln last year.

