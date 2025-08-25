Royalty Pharma Acquires Royalty Interest In Imdelltra From BeOne

(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has acquired a royalty interest in Amgen's Imdelltra, a DLL3 targeting bispecific T-cell engager, from BeOne Medicines for $885 million upfront. The agreement includes an option for BeOne to sell additional Imdelltra royalties to Royalty Pharma for up to $65 million. BeOne will retain China commercial rights to Imdelltra.

Imdelltra received accelerated approval from the FDA in May 2024 for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer in patients who have progressed on or after receiving platinum-based chemotherapy. Amgen is currently enrolling Phase 3 studies for Imdelltra in front-line small cell lung cancer.

