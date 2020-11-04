Markets
PHG

Royal Philips Unveils BiPAP A40 EFL Non-invasive Ventilator For COPD Patients

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced the launch of Philips Ventilator BiPAP A40 EFL which comes with a new ventilation therapy feature for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients to breathe easier. The BiPAP A40 EFL ventilator continuously and optimally adjusts pressure based on patient needs. It leverages Philips connected solution platform to streamline diagnostic work through integration to Philips Alice sleep lab and home diagnostic systems.

BiPAP A40 EFL is CE marked and initially available for sale in selected countries in Europe. The solution is not available in the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular