Royal Philips Unveils BiPAP A40 EFL Non-invasive Ventilator For COPD Patients

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced the launch of Philips Ventilator BiPAP A40 EFL which comes with a new ventilation therapy feature for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients to breathe easier. The BiPAP A40 EFL ventilator continuously and optimally adjusts pressure based on patient needs. It leverages Philips connected solution platform to streamline diagnostic work through integration to Philips Alice sleep lab and home diagnostic systems.

BiPAP A40 EFL is CE marked and initially available for sale in selected countries in Europe. The solution is not available in the United States.

