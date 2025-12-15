Markets

Royal Philips To Acquire SpectraWAVE

December 15, 2025 — 02:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) has entered into an agreement to acquire SpectraWAVE. SpectraWAVEs intravascular imaging and physiological assessment technologies provide advanced solutions for the treatment of patients with coronary artery disease, the most frequent type ofheart disease. SpectraWAVE, based in Bedford, Massachusetts, currently employs more than 70 people. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We are doubling down on image-guided therapy and expanding our portfolio in the coronary intervention segment with the addition of SpectraWAVEs AI-powered innovations in high-definition intravascular imaging and angio-based physiological assessment, enabling us to deliver better care for more people," said Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.