Royal Philips To Acquire SpectraWAVE

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) has entered into an agreement to acquire SpectraWAVE. SpectraWAVEs intravascular imaging and physiological assessment technologies provide advanced solutions for the treatment of patients with coronary artery disease, the most frequent type ofheart disease. SpectraWAVE, based in Bedford, Massachusetts, currently employs more than 70 people. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We are doubling down on image-guided therapy and expanding our portfolio in the coronary intervention segment with the addition of SpectraWAVEs AI-powered innovations in high-definition intravascular imaging and angio-based physiological assessment, enabling us to deliver better care for more people," said Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.