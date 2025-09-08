Royal Gold Submits Proxy Statement for Sandstorm Gold Buyout Deal

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD announced that it submitted a definitive proxy statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its previously mentioned acquisition of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND.



RGLD will hold a special meeting on Oct. 9, 2025, wherein all registered holders of the Royal Gold common stock (as of the close of business on Aug. 29, 2025) are eligible to vote for the approval of the issuance of Royal Gold shares for the Sandstorm transaction.



The board of directors recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the proposals outlined in the proxy statement.

Details on Royal Gold-Sandstorm Gold Deal

On July 6, 2025, Royal Gold announced that it had inked agreements to acquire SAND and Horizon Copper Corp. These transactions will reinforce Royal Gold’s position as a leading North American precious metal streaming and royalty company.



RGLD is planning to acquire Sandstorm Gold in an all-stock deal, wherein it is offering 0.0625 Royal Gold shares for each Sandstorm share. This offer implies a $3.5-billion equity value and a premium of 21% based on 20-day VWAP and 17% based on the July 3, 2025, closing price. Post the deal closure, SAND shareholders will receive around 19 million Royal Gold shares and hold approximately 23% of Royal Gold's fully diluted shares.



The completion of the SAND deal is subject to regulatory clearances, shareholder approvals of both companies, the Supreme Court of British Columbia’s approval, and completion of the Horizon transaction.



Shareholders of Sandstorm Gold are expected to hold a meeting on Oct. 9, 2025, to seek approval. The Sandstorm Gold-Royal Gold Deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Royal Gold Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Royal Gold have gained 38.6% compared with the industry’s surge of 73.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

