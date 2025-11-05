Royal Gold Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold, Inc.(RGLD), a Denver-based precious-metals streaming and royalty company, reported third-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2025.

The company reported net income of $126.8 million, or $1.92 per share, up from $96.2 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.

The company delivered adjusted net income of $136 million, or $2.06 per share, a significant rise from $96 million or $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, marking another record quarter.

RGLD posted a revenue of $252 million, higher than $193 million last year. The operating cash flow for the quarter was $174.0 million.

Strong performance was driven by higher average gold, silver, and copper prices, 72,900 gold equivalent ounces sold, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 82 percent.

CEO Bill Heissenbuttel remarked, "Our portfolio performed very well and allowed us to take full advantage of materially higher gold and silver prices in the quarter."

Looking ahead, while the company expects to maintain strong cash-flow generation, it noted that future performance remains sensitive to metal-price trends and the timing of recently completed acquisitions such as Sandstorm Gold and Horizon Copper.

RGLD closed Wednesday at $173.32, up 2.51%, and traded after hours at $172.85, down 0.27% on the NasdaqGS.

