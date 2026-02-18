Royal Gold Inc. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $93.61 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $107.40 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Royal Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $154.98 million or $1.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 85.3% to $375.32 million from $202.56 million last year.

Royal Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $93.61 Mln. vs. $107.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $375.32 Mln vs. $202.56 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.