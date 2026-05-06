Royal Gold Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $281.13 million, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $113.49 million, or $1.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Royal Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $232.85 million or $2.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 142.5% to $469.12 million from $193.43 million last year.

Royal Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $281.13 Mln. vs. $113.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.30 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue: $469.12 Mln vs. $193.43 Mln last year.

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