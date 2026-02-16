Royal Gold Gets Ready to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results on Feb. 18, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGLD’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.68, indicating significant growth from the $1.63 reported a year ago. The consensus estimate has moved 11.7% north in the past 60 days.

RGLD’s Earnings Surprise History

Royal Gold delivered an earnings beat in three of the trailing four quarters and lagged in the other one, the average surprise being 3.9%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Royal Gold

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for RGLD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Royal Gold has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: RGLD currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped RGLD’s Q4 Performance

Several factors have contributed to the upward trajectory of gold and silver prices in 2025, including increased geopolitical tensions, a depreciating U.S. dollar, the potential for monetary policy easing, continuous purchasing by central banks and tariff conditions. Backed by these, the metals have traded near-record high levels throughout October-December. This momentum in the prices of gold and silver is likely to have improved Royal Gold’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Royal Gold has been benefiting from its acquisitions and strong business model. Despite persistent inflationary pressures in the broader economy, the company has been maintaining high margins. It is poised to gain from its solid streaming agreements. This is likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

On Oct. 20, 2025, Royal Gold acquired Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and Horizon Copper Corp. These transactions reinforce Royal Gold’s position as a leading North American precious metal streaming and royalty company. The deal adds 40 producing assets to Royal Gold’s portfolio.

From Oct. 20, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2025, Royal Gold sold 5,800 ounces of gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) from its Sandstorm portfolio, comprising 5,000 ounces of gold, 15,100 ounces of silver and 1.3 million tons of lead.

In the fourth quarter, RGLD Gold AG, the fully owned subsidiary of Royal Gold, sold 58,200 GEOs, comprising 48,100 ounces of gold, 610,900 ounces of silver and 2.7 million tons of copper related to its streaming agreements. This marks an increase from 48,000 GEOs sold in the third quarter of 2025 and 46,900 GEOs sold in the fourth quarter of 2024.RGLD’s consolidated stream segment sales were around 64,000 ounces for the fourth quarter.

Royal Gold’s Share Price Performance

RGLD shares have jumped 96.8% in the past year compared with the industry's surge of 147.7%.

Performance of A Gold Mining Stock in Q4

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported adjusted earnings of $2.69 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines’s bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines generated revenues of $3.56 billion, up roughly 60.3% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24 billion.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 18, has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pan American Silver’s earnings for the fourth quarter is pegged at 86 cents per share. The estimate indicates a significant climb from earnings of 35 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Pan American Silver delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 31.6%.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 18, has an Earnings ESP of +3.73% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The consensus mark for Kinross Gold’s earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share. It indicates a year-over-year upsurge of 180%. Kinross Gold has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.4%.

