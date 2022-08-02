Markets

Royal Gold Acquires Additional Royalty Interest On Cortez Gold Complex In Nevada

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) said Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiary, RG Royalties, LLC, has acquired a sliding-scale gross royalty on an area including the Cortez mine operational area and the Fourmile development project in Nevada.

Royal Gold paid $525 million in cash consideration for the Royalty to Kennecott Royalty Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto European Holdings.

Royal Gold noted that the area within the Cortez Complex is owned or controlled by Nevada Gold Mines LLC, a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation and Newmont Corporation, with the exception of the Fourmile development project which is 100% owned and operated by Barrick.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RGLD RIO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular