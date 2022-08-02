Royal Gold Acquires Additional Royalty Interest On Cortez Gold Complex In Nevada

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) said Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiary, RG Royalties, LLC, has acquired a sliding-scale gross royalty on an area including the Cortez mine operational area and the Fourmile development project in Nevada.

Royal Gold paid $525 million in cash consideration for the Royalty to Kennecott Royalty Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto European Holdings.

Royal Gold noted that the area within the Cortez Complex is owned or controlled by Nevada Gold Mines LLC, a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation and Newmont Corporation, with the exception of the Fourmile development project which is 100% owned and operated by Barrick.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.