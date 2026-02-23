Royal Caribbean Is Cruising Toward a New All-Time High

Amid weakening consumer sentiment and a precarious labor market, the hotel, resort, and cruise line companies in the consumer discretionary sector are not the first place one would think to look for outperforming stocks.

After all, the broad sector—which finished third to last among the S&P 500’s 11 sectors last year—has lost 2% through the first several weeks of 2026.

However, global cruise companies have been defying expectations, with Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK) having produced year-to-date gains of more than 2%, 4%, and 6%, respectively.

But Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) has provided a first-in-class performance for shareholders, with a nearly 10% gain so far this year. Here is why the nearly $84 billion company—the most valuable in the cruise line industry—continues to reward investors en route to what is likely to be another all-time high this year.

Setting Sail Toward 20% Annualized EPS Growth

As part of the company’s Perfecta strategic plan, Royal Caribbean has been focusing on growing earnings per share (EPS) by 20% on an annualized basis. So far, that has worked out swimmingly, with year-over-year (YOY) increases of:

59.55% in 2022

174.67% in 2023

73.38% in 2024

42.69% in 2025

The cruise line has accomplished that through a dedicated three-pronged plan that entails (1) moderate capacity growth, (2) moderate yield growth, and (3) disciplined cost control. Together, that has enabled the company to continue generating sound financial metrics while planning aggressive expansion.

The company’s investments in megaships are growing, with a fleet that will welcome seven new cruise ships by the end of 2029. And in addition to its existing private destinations—including Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas and Labadee in Haiti—Royal Caribbean is planning on expanding those offerings to at least six exclusive, high-demand private islands by 2027.

Additionally, the cruise line plans to begin tapping into its competitors’ market share. While Viking Holdings controls an estimated 50% of the global river cruise industry, by 2031, Royal Caribbean is planning on adding 10 additional river cruise ships to its fleet, bringing the total number of river-capable vessels to 20.

Mixed Q4 Earnings Won’t Change the Narrative

Royal Caribbean may be down nearly 15% from its all-time high, which it hit on Aug. 29, 2025, but the stock has been full steam ahead since its pandemic bottom, having gained more than 1,203% since March 2020.

Much of that has been fueled by a strong earnings record, with the company not having missed analyst expectations for EPS since Q4 2021. In turn, expectations were high when the company reported full-year and Q4 2025 earnings on Jan. 29.

Royal Caribbean announced quarterly EPS of $2.80, which met the consensus estimate, while revenue of $4.26 billion fell short of expectations of $4.28 billion. However, the company’s Q4 revenue marked a more than 13% YOY increase.

For the full year, the cruise line hit record net income (a.k.a. profit) of nearly $4.3 billion, or $15.61 per share, and $17.9 billion in total revenue. The company attributed much of those gains to exceptionally strong demand and onboard spending.

In his earnings call comments, CEO Jason Liberty noted how the company “delivered a record 9.4 million memorable vacations at a very high customer satisfaction score, achieved nearly $18 billion of total revenue, and 33% earnings growth, all while expanding our margins, increasing return on invested capital, and reducing leverage.”

Liberty added that Royal Caribbean generated nearly $6.5 billion of operating cash flow and returned $2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. That dividend has been the icing on the cake for investors, with a current yield of 1.29% or $4 per share annually. The company has a healthy and sustainable dividend payout ratio of less than 26%, and its annualized five-year dividend growth rate of 35.02% continues rewarding income investors.

What Wall Street Thinks About Royal Caribbean

Of the 23 analysts currently covering RCL stock, 19 assign it a Buy rating. Overall, it receives a consensus Moderate Buy rating, with an average 12-month price target of more than $348 representing potential upside of 12.28% from its current share price.

According to TradeSmith, Royal Caribbean’s financial health has been in the Green Zone for the last three weeks. The cruise line operator scores higher than 94% of the companies evaluated by MarketBeat, ranking 54th out of the 278 stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Current short interest of 4.70%, equating to $3.88 billion, has seen a slight uptick over the past month. Still, that figure is nearly 10% lower than the $4.3 billion shorted in June 2025—a five-year high.

Institutional ownership remains robust at an above-average 87.53%. And after the stock saw institutional outflows of $11 billion in Q3 2024—a 13-quarter high—just $1.69 billion worth of RCL stock was sold in Q4 2025. Over the past year, 944 institutional buyers have outnumbered 613 institutional sellers.

