Royal Caribbean Cruises Partners With Meyer Turku To Secure Shipbuilding Slots

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), Tuesday announced an agreement with Meyer Turku, a Finnish shipbuilding company, securing the former's rights to build at the yard through the next decade.

The deal also includes an order for Icon 5 to be delivered in 2028, subject to financing, and adds an option to build Icon 7.

"As we continue to reimagine the future of vacations, we are excited to continue collaborating with Meyer Turku to grow the Icon Class - a first-of-its-kind series that delivers exceptional vacation experiences - and position us to usher in a new era of innovation that will disrupt the vacation sector through 2036," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

In the pre-market hours, RCL is trading at $330.13, up 0.26 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

