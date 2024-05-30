Royal Bank Of Canada Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$3.88 billion, or C$2.74 per share. This compares with C$3.61 billion, or C$2.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$4.13 billion or C$2.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to C$14.15 billion from C$12.45 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$3.88 Bln. vs. C$3.61 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$2.74 vs. C$2.60 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$14.15 Bln vs. C$12.45 Bln last year.

