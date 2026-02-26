Royal Bank Of Canada Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$5.643 billion, or C$4.03 per share. This compares with C$5.011 billion, or C$3.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$5.719 billion or C$4.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to C$17.960 billion from C$16.739 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$5.643 Bln. vs. C$5.011 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$4.03 vs. C$3.54 last year. -Revenue: C$17.960 Bln vs. C$16.739 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.