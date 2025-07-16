Round Table Pizza Expands in Texas with New Location in San Marcos

Round Table Pizza opens a new location in San Marcos, TX, continuing its Texas expansion with a grand opening event.

Quiver AI Summary

FAT Brands Inc. has announced the opening of a new Round Table Pizza location in San Marcos, Texas, in partnership with Brame Brands, as part of their ongoing expansion strategy in the state. The new restaurant, which underscores the company's growth momentum following successful openings in San Antonio and Dallas, will offer free pizza for a year to the first 100 guests during its grand opening on July 31. Located at 140 N IH 35 Suite 110, the San Marcos location will operate seven days a week with varying hours. Since its inception in 1959, Round Table Pizza has earned the nickname "Pizza Royalty™" through its commitment to high-quality ingredients and crafted pizzas. FAT Brands oversees 18 restaurant concepts globally and operates over 2,300 locations.

Potential Positives

Expansion into Texas demonstrates the brand's growth strategy and commitment to increasing market presence in a key region.

The grand opening celebration with a promotion of free pizza for a year for the first 100 guests is expected to drive high foot traffic and enhance customer engagement.

The positive reception of previous locations in San Antonio and Dallas suggests a successful partnership with Brame Brands and a strong potential for future growth in the area.

Potential Negatives

The promotional strategy of offering free pizza for a year to the first 100 guests may raise concerns about the sustainability of the company's operations and profitability in a competitive market.

The mention of "recent success" in other Texas markets could imply that the company has faced challenges in the past that required them to seek more growth opportunities.

The reliance on franchising for expansion may indicate limited control over the operational standards of new locations.

FAQ

What is the location of the new Round Table Pizza in Texas?

The new Round Table Pizza is located at 140 N IH 35 Suite 110, San Marcos, TX 78666.

When is the grand opening of the San Marcos location?

The grand opening celebration is on July 31, starting at 11:00 a.m.

What promotional offer is available during the grand opening?

The first 100 guests will receive free pizza for a year, valid for one medium pizza per week.

What are the operating hours for Round Table Pizza San Marcos?

The restaurant is open Sunday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday to Saturday until 10:00 p.m.

What is the history of Round Table Pizza?

Founded in 1959, Round Table Pizza is known for its dedication to quality ingredients and has earned the "Pizza Royalty™" title.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FAT Insider Trading Activity

$FAT insiders have traded $FAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ELENOWITZ purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $2,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $FAT stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FAT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FAT forecast page.

Full Release





Leading Pizza Chain Continues Texas Expansion









LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc.





,



parent company of Round Table Pizza and 17 other restaurant concepts, has announced the opening of a new Round Table Pizza location in San Marcos, TX in partnership with Brame Brands.





“Texas has become a significant cornerstone in the expansion of our brand, and the opening of our San Marcos location is a testament to Round Table Pizza’s continued growth strategy,” said David Pear President of



Round Table Pizza



. “We are thrilled at the success we have seen in the San Antonio and Dallas markets with our partner Brame Brands and look forward to building on this momentum with this latest opening.”





To commemorate the new restaurant, Round Table Pizza will be slicing up free pizza for a year for the first 100 guests at their grand opening celebration on July 31, starting at 11:00 a.m. The new Round Table Pizza San Marcos restaurant is located at 140 N IH 35 Suite 110, San Marcos, TX 78666 and is open Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.





Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty



™



” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.





For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit



roundtablepizza.com



.





**Disclaimer: Free pizza for a year is valid for one free medium pizza per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Guest must present voucher in store to redeem. Valid in store only. Offer expires 7/31/26. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Additional restrictions may apply, ask store associate for details.









About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands









FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit



fatbrands.com



.









About Round Table Pizza









Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty



™



” for over 60 years. With approximately 400 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit



www.roundtablepizza.com



.







MEDIA C





ONTACT





:







Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands







emandzik@fatbrands.com







860-212-6509



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.