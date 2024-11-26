News & Insights

Rotork Strengthens Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 26, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has repurchased 173,350 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The shares were bought at an average price of 328.55 pence each and will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 847,417,208. This strategic move reflects Rotork’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and boosting investor confidence.

