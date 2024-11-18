Rotork plc Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has repurchased 129,623 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 315.60 to 318.60 pence and will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 848,322,409. This move highlights Rotork’s commitment to strategic financial management and could potentially boost investor confidence.

