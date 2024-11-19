Rotork PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has repurchased 131,495 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation. These transactions, executed at prices ranging from 313.20 to 319.40 pence per share, demonstrate Rotork’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Following this buyback, Rotork’s total shares in issue stand at 848,190,914.

