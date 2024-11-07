News & Insights

Rotork Launches Fifth Share Buy-back Tranche

November 07, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has launched the fifth tranche of its share buy-back programme, aiming to repurchase up to £10 million worth of shares by the end of 2024. This move, facilitated through Morgan Stanley, aligns with Rotork’s Growth+ strategy and reflects the company’s financial flexibility in pursuing strategic investments. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, and transactions will take place on the London Stock Exchange.

