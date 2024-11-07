Rotork Launches Fifth Share Buy-back Tranche

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has launched the fifth tranche of its share buy-back programme, aiming to repurchase up to £10 million worth of shares by the end of 2024. This move, facilitated through Morgan Stanley, aligns with Rotork’s Growth+ strategy and reflects the company’s financial flexibility in pursuing strategic investments. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, and transactions will take place on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:ROR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.