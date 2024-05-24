Rotork Continues Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has announced the buyback of 92,153 of its own ordinary shares on May 24, 2024, as part of a share buyback programme that was made public on March 5, 2024. These shares, purchased at prices ranging from 340.40 to 344.60 pence, will be cancelled as outlined in the company’s plan following shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting. The repurchase is part of an ongoing effort, bringing the total bought back shares to 3,650,375, leaving Rotork with 857,641,155 ordinary shares in issue.

