Rothschild & Co Upgrades Viking Holdings (VIK)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, Rothschild & Co upgraded their outlook for Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.85% Upside

As of April 10, 2026, the average one-year price target for Viking Holdings is $82.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1.85% from its latest reported closing price of $81.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Viking Holdings is 5,839MM, a decrease of 10.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Holdings. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIK is 0.31%, an increase of 19.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 203,452K shares. The put/call ratio of VIK is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,325K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,117K shares , representing a decrease of 23.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 20,145K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,145K shares , representing a decrease of 24.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,619K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,048K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 24.37% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 13,907K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,319K shares , representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 9.12% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,540K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,588K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 18.17% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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