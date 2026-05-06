Rothschild & Co Upgrades Monster Beverage (MNST)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2026, Rothschild & Co upgraded their outlook for Monster Beverage (NasdaqGS:MNST) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.14% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Monster Beverage is $87.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.07 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.14% from its latest reported closing price of $77.21 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Monster Beverage is 8,658MM, an increase of 4.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monster Beverage. This is an decrease of 564 owner(s) or 30.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNST is 0.18%, an increase of 29.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.62% to 632,052K shares. The put/call ratio of MNST is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 27,686K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,106K shares , representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 26,269K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,903K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,625K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,294K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,433K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,970K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 17.07% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,623K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,188K shares , representing a decrease of 47.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 25.03% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.