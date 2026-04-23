Rothschild & Co Upgrades McDonald's (MCD)

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2026, Rothschild & Co upgraded their outlook for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.82% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for McDonald's is $353.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.82% from its latest reported closing price of $302.55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for McDonald's is 25,383MM, a decrease of 5.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,592 funds or institutions reporting positions in McDonald's. This is an decrease of 868 owner(s) or 19.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCD is 0.35%, an increase of 22.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.97% to 528,107K shares. The put/call ratio of MCD is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 31,782K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,214K shares , representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,039K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,962K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,420K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,761K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,475K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,197K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 46.85% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 9,457K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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