Rothschild & Co Upgrades Intuit (INTU)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Rothschild & Co upgraded their outlook for Intuit (NasdaqGS:INTU) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.65% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Intuit is $765.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $545.40 to a high of $1,019.55. The average price target represents an increase of 68.65% from its latest reported closing price of $453.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intuit is 19,662MM, a decrease of 2.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.03, a decrease of 14.08% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an decrease of 909 owner(s) or 25.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTU is 0.43%, an increase of 28.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.46% to 243,349K shares. The put/call ratio of INTU is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,710K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,570K shares , representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 87.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,615K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 49.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,855K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,324K shares , representing a decrease of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 53.93% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,617K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,601K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,029K shares , representing a decrease of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 87.70% over the last quarter.

