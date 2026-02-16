Rothschild & Co Upgrades Church & Dwight (CHD)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Rothschild & Co upgraded their outlook for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.00% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Church & Dwight is $103.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.82 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from its latest reported closing price of $101.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Church & Dwight is 5,935MM, a decrease of 4.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Church & Dwight. This is an decrease of 207 owner(s) or 11.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHD is 0.18%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.63% to 244,120K shares. The put/call ratio of CHD is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 11,303K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,568K shares , representing an increase of 15.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 9.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,915K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,784K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 20.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,610K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,136K shares , representing an increase of 19.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 24.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,990K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,834K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 6,795K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,824K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 5.55% over the last quarter.

