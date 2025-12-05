Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of Balchem (BCPC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of Balchem (NasdaqGS:BCPC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.47% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Balchem is $204.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.47% from its latest reported closing price of $153.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Balchem is 1,079MM, an increase of 6.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Balchem. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCPC is 0.22%, an increase of 5.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 37,077K shares. The put/call ratio of BCPC is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,943K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCPC by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,273K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares , representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCPC by 13.56% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,081K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares , representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCPC by 9.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,049K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCPC by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 996K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCPC by 53.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.