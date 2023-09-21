Roth MKM Reiterates Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Roth MKM reiterated coverage of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.04% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies is 33.54. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 174.04% from its latest reported closing price of 12.24.

The projected annual revenue for Maxeon Solar Technologies is 1,588MM, an increase of 25.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maxeon Solar Technologies. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 38.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAXN is 0.29%, a decrease of 22.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.92% to 36,672K shares. The put/call ratio of MAXN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 5,449K shares representing 10.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,878K shares, representing a decrease of 26.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,922K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 0.44% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 1,864K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 91.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 785.43% over the last quarter.

AnglePoint Asset Management holds 1,607K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing an increase of 20.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 25.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,399K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 1,099.18% over the last quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs, manufactures and sells SunPower® brand solar panels in more than 100 countries, operating the SunPower brand worldwide except the United States and Canada. Maxeon is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon's products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology.

