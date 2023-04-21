Roth MKM Maintains Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Roth MKM maintained coverage of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.25% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Piedmont Lithium is $111.31. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 110.25% from its latest reported closing price of $52.94.

The projected annual revenue for Piedmont Lithium is $129MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Group holds 934K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 23.78% over the last quarter.

PRINCIPAL VARIABLE CONTRACTS FUNDS INC - SmallCap Account Class 1 holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBSC - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 6.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piedmont Lithium. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLL is 0.19%, an increase of 77.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 9,869K shares. The put/call ratio of PLL is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Piedmont Lithium Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is engaged in building a multi-asset, integrated lithium business which provides lithium hydroxide, a critical material, to the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing supply chains in the United States to support the creation of a clean energy economy in North America.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

