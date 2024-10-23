Roth MKM Initiates Coverage of Xos (XOS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, Roth MKM initiated coverage of Xos (NasdaqCM:XOS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 234.06% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Xos is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 234.06% from its latest reported closing price of $4.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xos is 1,077MM, an increase of 1,588.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xos. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOS is 0.00%, an increase of 41.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 174K shares. The put/call ratio of XOS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 36K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 32.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOS by 50.12% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 15K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOS by 92.68% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOS by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Xos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to making fleets more efficient. Xos designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on "last mile" routes (i.e. predictable routes that are less than 200 miles per day). The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts.

