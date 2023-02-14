Roth Capital Upgrades Five Below (FIVE)

On February 13, 2023, Roth Capital upgraded their outlook for Five Below from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.62% Downside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Five Below is $205.82. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.62% from its latest reported closing price of $207.10.

The projected annual revenue for Five Below is $3,113MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual EPS is $4.74, an increase of 14.44%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,595K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,724K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 27.09% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,471K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,717K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 28.04% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,703K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 28.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,622K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 23.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIVE is 0.48%, an increase of 21.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 73,232K shares. The put/call ratio of FIVE is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

Five Below Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer o�ering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. They know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience �lled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, the company makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stu� across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,050 stores in 38 states.

