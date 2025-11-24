Roth Capital Maintains Turtle Beach (TBCH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Turtle Beach (NasdaqGM:TBCH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.15% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Turtle Beach is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 46.15% from its latest reported closing price of $13.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turtle Beach. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBCH is 0.09%, an increase of 14.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 12,524K shares. The put/call ratio of TBCH is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings holds 1,603K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBCH by 77.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 490K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 452K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 407K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares , representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBCH by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 376K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares , representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBCH by 46.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.