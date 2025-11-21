Roth Capital Maintains Atkore (ATKR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Roth Capital maintained coverage of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.96% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atkore is $64.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 11.96% from its latest reported closing price of $57.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atkore is 3,885MM, an increase of 36.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atkore. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATKR is 0.17%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 40,262K shares. The put/call ratio of ATKR is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gates Capital Management holds 2,944K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,628K shares , representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 3.35% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,167K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares , representing a decrease of 50.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 45.43% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,158K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares , representing an increase of 12.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 4.81% over the last quarter.

AIRR - First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance(TM) ETF holds 1,141K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares , representing an increase of 28.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 30.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,071K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 0.87% over the last quarter.

