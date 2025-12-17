Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of Vicor (VICR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of Vicor (NasdaqGS:VICR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.13% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vicor is $88.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.13% from its latest reported closing price of $97.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vicor is 687MM, an increase of 55.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vicor. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VICR is 0.10%, an increase of 5.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 24,825K shares. The put/call ratio of VICR is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,134K shares representing 12.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,451K shares , representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 90.15% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,378K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares , representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 6.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 746K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 10.68% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 641K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares , representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 53.31% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 577K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 6.28% over the last quarter.

