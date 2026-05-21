Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of SailPoint (SAIL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, Roth Capital initiated coverage of SailPoint (NasdaqGS:SAIL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.35% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for SailPoint is $18.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.35% from its latest reported closing price of $14.98 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for SailPoint is 1,301MM, an increase of 21.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in SailPoint. This is an decrease of 102 owner(s) or 31.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIL is 0.71%, an increase of 26.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 573,023K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIL is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 479,843K shares representing 84.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,601K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 8,000K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,051K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares , representing an increase of 67.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 113.86% over the last quarter.

Keenan Capital holds 4,281K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares , representing an increase of 96.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIL by 1,873.30% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.