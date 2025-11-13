Roth Capital Initiates Coverage of CPS Technologies (CPSH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Roth Capital initiated coverage of CPS Technologies (NasdaqCM:CPSH) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in CPS Technologies. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 30.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPSH is 0.00%, an increase of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.53% to 1,945K shares. The put/call ratio of CPSH is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 413K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 221K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC Bancorp USA holds 221K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 165K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 131K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPSH by 34.34% over the last quarter.

