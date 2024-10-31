News & Insights

Rosslyn Data Technologies Announces Total Voting Rights

October 31, 2024 — 10:52 am EDT

Rosslyn Data Technologies (GB:RDT) has released an update.

Rosslyn Data Technologies, a leader in cloud-based enterprise data analytics, has announced that its total voting rights stand at 68,707,425 as of October 31, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders assessing their interests in the company under financial transparency regulations. With its cutting-edge platform, Rosslyn continues to empower organizations to optimize supplier spend and enhance strategic decision-making.

