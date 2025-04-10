Bitcoin Magazine



Ross Ulbricht To Speak At Bitcoin 2025

It’s happening! Everything we’ve fought for and more; Ross Ulbricht is free and he is coming to Bitcoin 2025! Bring your “Free Ross Day One” t-shirts to Vegas because he will be in attendance at the conference for the first time as a free man, in less than two months.

“Freedom is the emancipation from the arbitrary rule of other men.” —Mortimer Adler



Freedom means a lot to us bitcoiners, so when Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, a freedom fighter and a Bitcoin pioneer, was given two life sentences + 40 years with no option for parole, hearts and hopes sank.



All around the world we have advocated and fought for Ross’ freedom. From petitions to t-shirts, he was all in our hearts. Ross represents us in our bravest of times in our adversity, in our fight to do what is right even when it may seem wrong.

After years of fighting, shouting, challenging, and campaigning, Trump made a promise that if he were re-elected he would pardon Ross. The question whether it would actually happen hung in the air for months. Then, on January 21st, 2025, Trump made true on his promise and it’s fair to say that it caused some commotion. Among the cheers and smiles, this moment showed us how far we have come, but is there still further to go from here?

The Bitcoin conference has always rallied the “Free Ross” movement. He’s not only one of us, but he is someone who has helped make bitcoin what it is today. We stood by Ross, and we couldn’t be more happy for him to come home.

Are you ready to create a united front that makes a future we are proud to see? Then get your tickets now for The Bitcoin Conference.

