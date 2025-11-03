Ross Stores (ROST) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Ross Stores (ROST) closed at $161.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had gained 4.11% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ross Stores in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.76%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.4 billion, indicating a 6.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.19 per share and revenue of $22.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.06% and +4.75%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ross Stores. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Ross Stores presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ross Stores has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.66 right now. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.66.

Meanwhile, ROST's PEG ratio is currently 3.05. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.