Ross Stores (ROST) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Ross Stores (ROST) ended the recent trading session at $227.79, demonstrating a +1.2% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 2.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 13.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.23%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ross Stores in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, up 12.24% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.53 billion, showing a 10.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.32 per share and revenue of $24.19 billion, which would represent changes of +10.74% and +6.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ross Stores should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ross Stores currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ross Stores currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.75. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.09 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that ROST currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.07. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.07.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.