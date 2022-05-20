Markets
Ross Stores Drop More Than 22%

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) shares continue to decline on Thursday morning trade after the company yesterday reported a fall in first-quarter net earnings and a reduced outlook. On Wednesday, the company reported net earnings of $338.44 million, compared to $476.48 million last year. On a per-share basis, earnings declined to $0.98 from $1.35 a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter was $4.333 billion, compared to $4.516 billion in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $71.53, down 22.84 percent from the previous close of $92.70 on average volume of 12,510,439. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $69.76-$127.58 on average volume of 3,137,111.

