Ross Stores Achieves #32 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Interactive Brokers Group

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) has taken over the #32 spot from Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR), according to ETF Channel
. Below is a chart of Ross Stores Inc versus Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (ROST plotted in blue; IBKR plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ROST vs. IBKR:
ROST is currently trading up about 0.9%, while IBKR is up about 2.6% midday Thursday.
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