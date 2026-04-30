Markets
ROST

Ross Stores Achieves #32 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Interactive Brokers Group

April 30, 2026 — 11:54 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) has taken over the #32 spot from Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Ross Stores Inc versus Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (ROST plotted in blue; IBKR plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ROST vs. IBKR:

ROST,IBKR Relative Performance Chart

ROST is currently trading up about 0.9%, while IBKR is up about 2.6% midday Thursday.

Favorites »

Also see:
 Louis Bacon Stock Picks
 TALK Videos
 Cheap Blue Chip Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Louis Bacon Stock Picks-> TALK Videos-> Cheap Blue Chip Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROST
IBKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.