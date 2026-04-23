Rosenblatt Upgrades Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2026, Rosenblatt upgraded their outlook for Sirius XM Holdings (NasdaqGS:SIRI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.03% Downside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sirius XM Holdings is $24.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $32.86. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.03% from its latest reported closing price of $28.01 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sirius XM Holdings is 9,917MM, an increase of 15.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sirius XM Holdings. This is an decrease of 277 owner(s) or 34.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIRI is 0.13%, an increase of 30.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 247,771K shares. The put/call ratio of SIRI is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 124,807K shares representing 37.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kontiki Capital Management holds 5,968K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,654K shares , representing a decrease of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,689K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares , representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 57.62% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,306K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,716K shares , representing a decrease of 12.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 46.98% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,276K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares , representing an increase of 60.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 121.28% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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