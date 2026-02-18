Rosenblatt Upgrades Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2026, Rosenblatt upgraded their outlook for Cadence Design Systems (NasdaqGS:CDNS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.14% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cadence Design Systems is $388.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $277.75 to a high of $430.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.14% from its latest reported closing price of $283.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Design Systems is 4,586MM, a decrease of 13.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Design Systems. This is an decrease of 227 owner(s) or 9.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNS is 0.38%, an increase of 8.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 273,028K shares. The put/call ratio of CDNS is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,780K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,655K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 9.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,750K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,716K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,732K shares , representing a decrease of 13.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,627K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,535K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 12.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,634K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,645K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.