Rosenblatt Maintains Webull (BULL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Webull (NasdaqCM:BULL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.73% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Webull is $18.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 128.73% from its latest reported closing price of $8.25 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Webull. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 48.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BULL is 0.79%, an increase of 21.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.47% to 157,275K shares. The put/call ratio of BULL is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 33,081K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 28,942K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares , representing an increase of 96.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BULL by 3,004.35% over the last quarter.

Lunate Capital holds 15,624K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

Tiger Global Management holds 11,724K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 11,522K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,448K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BULL by 9.55% over the last quarter.

