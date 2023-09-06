Rosenblatt Maintains Sinclair Inc - (SBGI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Sinclair Inc - (NASDAQ:SBGI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.11% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sinclair Inc - is 19.74. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 86.11% from its latest reported closing price of 10.60.

The projected annual revenue for Sinclair Inc - is 3,340MM, a decrease of 0.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinclair Inc -. This is a decrease of 279 owner(s) or 69.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBGI is 0.08%, a decrease of 29.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.73% to 2,025K shares. The put/call ratio of SBGI is 3.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 348K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 261K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 251K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 9.40% over the last quarter.

TISEX - TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 248K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing a decrease of 38.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 23.42% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 240K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 60.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 168.97% over the last quarter.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 RSN brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. Sinclair, either directly or through its venture subsidiaries, makes equity investments in strategic companies.

