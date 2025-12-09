Rosenblatt Maintains Harmonic (HLIT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Harmonic (NasdaqGS:HLIT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.60% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Harmonic is $12.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.60% from its latest reported closing price of $10.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Harmonic is 948MM, an increase of 49.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmonic. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLIT is 0.12%, an increase of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 125,881K shares. The put/call ratio of HLIT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,736K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,232K shares , representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 8.80% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,945K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,710K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 3,221K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,593K shares , representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 53.64% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,096K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,207K shares , representing an increase of 28.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 11.94% over the last quarter.

